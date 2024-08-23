Ngezi Arrive In Congo For Epic Battle

Ngezi Platinum Stars have arrived in Kinshasa, DRC ahead of their second leg encounter against AS Maniema in the CAF Champions League, preliminary round.

The Zimbabwean champions are playing in the tournament for the first time in their history.

They played a goalless draw in the first leg clash that happened last weekend in Lusaka, Zambia on Saturday.

The match was played at a foreign venue due to the unavailability of approved stadiums in Zimbabwe.

After the encounter, Ngezi returned home to prepare for the second leg before flying out on Wednesday.

The match will be played at Stade des Martyrs in Kinshasa on Sunday.

Kick-off is at 4 pm CAT.

