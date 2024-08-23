Victory Is Certain, Advocate Nelson Chamisa Assures Nation

Source : Advocate Nelson Chamisa

THE STRUGGLE FOR A NEW GREAT ZIMBABWE- WHERE WE ARE…

It has not been easy to stand for right, truth and the authentic alternative.

I can understand the struggle fatigue. It has been a long, rough and tough journey, #traveled fighting brutality and oppression. Struggles are never easy. It is a struggle- and it is not instant coffee or a walk in the park!

Over time, a lot happens. Some fall by the wayside, some go offside yet very few remain onside and inside!! Some get genuinely tired, exhausted and or get too old, yet can’t let go. Some are disappointed, depressed and frustrated at the delay in quick results.

4.Some may resort to finger pointing and blame game as a post-election dissonance and frustration coping mechanism.

5.Some are pretenders, infiltrators and establishment collaborators who play for the other team. And they often shout and caricature the loudest.

Some admire the opportunities offered by occupying office and being in government-as President, Minister, MPs, Councillors or public service. Some are content with benefits and privileges of power and position as opposition for life. Some are in it for survival and employment escaping poverty and never for service, change and leaving a legacy. Some seek short cuts decide that if we can’t beat them join them-so joining the gravy train becomes the easy answer! Some choose to disengage and pursue personal goals, interests and business as private citizens. Some are perennial skeptics and perpetual cynics and armchair critics. The naysayers and doomsayers. These are a mortal danger to a people struggle for a better world. Some fight to the bitter end!

These few are in it for the long haul, for service and for Zimbabwe and its people AND I am proud to belong to this category.

The Struggles the world over and since time immemorial, are always laced with multiple sorrows and discomforts but ultimately victory kicks in.

All this suffering is not in vain.

We can’t go through all this pain not to receive our gain and victory in due time!! ~nc

NewDawn #Godisinit

