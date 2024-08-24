Mohadi Spotted In Malawi

By Political Reporter-Vice President Kembo Mohadi is currently in Malawi for a church ceremony, sparking speculation that he may meet his spiritual mentor, Shepherd Bushiri, for a possible presidential anointment.

This visit draws parallels to 2016 when Mohadi, then the State Security Minister, received a prophetic anointment from Bushiri, who foretold his rise to the Vice Presidency.

Mohadi’s ascension came true after the November 2017 coup that deposed the late President Robert Mugabe.

According to state media, Mohadi is in Lilongwe to participate in the centenary celebrations of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP).

Official reports indicate that he is representing President Mnangagwa at the event.

The service, themed “The Lord has done great things for us,” is set to take place on Sunday, August 25, at the Civil Service Sports Stadium (Civo) in Lilongwe.

Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera is expected to be the guest of honour, with Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema also anticipated to attend.

The Moderator of the General Assembly of the CCAP Church of Scotland, Rt Rev Dr. Shaw Paterson, will also be part of the celebrations.

Back in 2016, Bushiri claimed that Mohadi would be promoted and would wear a crown, placing the Beitbridge East legislator then at the heart of Zanu PF’s succession battles.

During a sermon, Bushiri assured Mohadi that nothing would happen to him, despite attempts by his rivals to kill him.

“I am seeing you going higher and higher, nothing bad will happen to you. I am seeing promotion coming your way, I am seeing a crown on your head because I am seeing the spiritual realm,” Bushiri prophesied, with Mohadi repeatedly affirming, “I receive.”

Bushiri warned of rivals targeting Mohadi, claiming they were employing witchdoctors to hinder his rise. “I am seeing arrows against you, but none of them shall prosper. I am seeing somebody holding a spear targeting that man (Mohadi), and this man is visiting all these witchdoctors,” Bushiri said.

He even identified the rivals as coming from Borrowdale and seeking assistance in Chitungwiza.

Bushiri assured Mohadi that a “shield of fire” would protect him and promised that “money is coming your way.” As a gesture of protection, Bushiri gave Mohadi a white handkerchief, instructing him to use it in prayer whenever he felt under threat.

Mohadi’s 2016 visit to Bushiri marked the beginning of his rise within Zanu PF, aligning him with a faction loyal to then-Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who later ascended to the presidency.

His recent visit to Malawi, where Bushiri now permanently resides after fleeing prosecution for various fraud and corruption charges in South Africa, comes at a time when Zanu PF is embroiled in yet another power struggle.

This has fueled speculation that Mohadi might be seeking a presidential anointment from Bushiri.

Given this history, Mohadi’s current visit to Malawi is seen as more than just a ceremonial trip, potentially signaling another shift in Zimbabwe’s political landscape.

