Zim Women Soccer Champions Go Down Fighting

ZIMBABWEAN champions Herentals Queens are out of the CAF Champions League COSAFA Qualifiers after narrowly losing one-nil to Gaborone United of Botswana in a semi-final encounter played at Mpira Stadium in Malawi.

Gaborone United had winger Yaone Modise to thank after her late strike sealed all the three points and a place in the final.



