Don’t Let Your Background Deter Your Future

By Dr Banabasi Marambire

Don’t let your background determine your future…

Recently, there has been a media house that has offered to do a documentary about my life. It is a very big and recognised media house.

During our first session, they asked questions about my childhood and the events around my upbringing, I stood there and started to recall events and memories, unfortunately at a certain stage as I was narrating my story, events became fresh and my memory carried me back in the days, I felt the pain, I see the struggle, I felt fear, the hunger and hopeless feeling that I used to experienced back in the day. I broke, my voice trembled, my eyes became saturated with tears, I held back, lights were glazing bright on my face, unfortunately I couldn’t held back enough.

In a very long time did I felt this weak, vulnerable, and desperate as I was processing my childhood events. I felt like torture. To regain strength, I reminded myself that I am no longer there, I am rich now, I have money, and I have a wife and children who love me so much. I realised the impact of poverty on one’s life.

Truly, I am a living testimony , I believe this documentary is going to inspire and give hope to many people who might be struggling with life out there.

Today, I am the darling of many people. My phone rings 24/7, and my inbox is full of messages that I can’t read them all. A few years back, I was a useless person. no one noticed my existence, but God has raised me to be among the respected people.

The Book The Herdboy and the song Mufudzi wemombe are a true reflection of my journey to use my story to inspire many people who might have lost hope.

