Man Bashes Neighbour Over Cattle Grazing Dispute

A Mutare man has been slapped with a nine-year jail term for attempted murder.

Emmanuel Murimba heavily assaulted the complainant whom he accused of leaving his cattle to graze in his field.

He will, however, serve an effective eight-year jail term after a year of his initial sentence was suspended on condition of good behaviour.

