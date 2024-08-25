Motorist Nabbed Over Attempted Murder

Spread the love

A brazen driver, George Mandaraza (34), attempted to run over a police officer at a roadblock in Shurugwi on August 22, 2024.

Mandaraza made a U-turn and deliberately drove his Toyota Hiace kombi towards the officer, hitting police drums and street lights before colliding head-on with a Honda Fit vehicle.

The incident left a police officer and the Honda Fit driver injured.

Mandaraza fled the scene, and police are now seeking information from the public to aid in his capture. Anyone with information is urged to report to their nearest police station.

Source : The Traffic Pulse Newsletter

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61563306338020&mibextid=ZbWKwL

Instagram : traff.icpulse

X: @TPulsezim

LinkedIn : Traffic Pulse

email :[email protected]

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...