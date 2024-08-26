DeMbare In Historic Win

Sports Correspondent

Dynamos Football Club has secured a spot in the first round of the CAF Confederation Cup after defeating ZESCO United of Zambia in the preliminary stage.

The Glamour Boys won the tie 1-0 on aggregate, thanks to Tanaka Shandirwa’s decisive goal in the first leg played in Botswana.

In the second leg, held in Ndola, Zambia on Saturday, Dynamos maintained their lead with a disciplined defensive performance, resulting in a goalless draw.

Despite ZESCO’s dominant start, creating numerous attacks, the visitors successfully thwarted their threats. Dynamos’ first scoring opportunity came in the 27th minute, but Temptation Chiwunga’s shot went wide.

In the second half, Dynamos adopted a more proactive approach, creating spaces and absorbing pressure.

The match ended in a stalemate, confirming Dynamos’ progression to the next stage.

They will face the winner of the Orapa United (Botswana) and Foresters FC (Seychelles) tie in the first round.

