Opposition Leader Rejects Chitepo School of Ideology

By A Correspondent

In a fierce critique, Job Sikhala, a prominent opposition leader in Zimbabwe, has vehemently rejected the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology, which is associated with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration.

Sikhala’s scathing remarks come amid ongoing debates about the role and impact of the school, which aims to instill government-approved ideologies and foster loyalty to the current regime.

Sikhala labeled the ideological framework promoted by the school as “redundant” and out of touch with the needs of the populace. “There are more important things in life than money and power.

No amount of silver and gold should persuade you to sacrifice your values and principles to be dragged to the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology, to be brainwashed with some redundant ideology,” Sikhala stated.

His comments reflect a broader dissatisfaction with what he perceives as an attempt to suppress dissent and promote a narrow, government-centric worldview.

In his critique, Sikhala also directed his ire at members of the opposition who have chosen to participate in training at the Chitepo School. He condemned these individuals for what he sees as compromising their principles for personal gain.

“The ideology that is anti-people, promotion of the persecution of those in disagreement with that moribund ideology and intolerance of opponents of the establishment,” Sikhala asserted, highlighting his concern that the school fosters a dangerous intolerance and persecution of dissenters.

Sikhala’s remarks underscore a significant ideological divide in Zimbabwean politics, with opposition figures increasingly vocal about their resistance to Mnangagwa’s government and its institutions.

His criticism not only challenges the legitimacy of the Herbert Chitepo School but also serves as a rallying point for those advocating for greater political transparency and freedom of expression.

