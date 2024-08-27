About Night Driving…

Driving at night can be challenging due to reduced visibility and increased fatigue. Here are some tips to help you stay safe:

Use Your Headlights Properly: Make sure your headlights are on when driving in low-light conditions. Use high beams on dark roads when no other vehicles are around, but switch to low beams when approaching other vehicles or driving in fog. Keep Your Windshield Clean: Dirt and smudges on the windshield can create glare. Regularly clean both the inside and outside of your windshield. Reduce Speed: Driving slower gives you more time to react to potential hazards and allows you to stop within the range of your headlights. Avoid Looking Directly at Oncoming Lights: If you’re blinded by oncoming headlights, look toward the right edge of the road to help maintain your lane and reduce glare…

Source : The Traffic Pulse Newsletter

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61563306338020&mibextid=ZbWKwL

Instagram : traff.icpulse

X: @TPulsezim

LinkedIn : Traffic Pulse

email :[email protected]

