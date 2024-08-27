About Night Driving…
27 August 2024
Driving at night can be challenging due to reduced visibility and increased fatigue. Here are some tips to help you stay safe:
- Use Your Headlights Properly: Make sure your headlights are on when driving in low-light conditions. Use high beams on dark roads when no other vehicles are around, but switch to low beams when approaching other vehicles or driving in fog.
- Keep Your Windshield Clean: Dirt and smudges on the windshield can create glare. Regularly clean both the inside and outside of your windshield.
- Reduce Speed: Driving slower gives you more time to react to potential hazards and allows you to stop within the range of your headlights.
- Avoid Looking Directly at Oncoming Lights: If you’re blinded by oncoming headlights, look toward the right edge of the road to help maintain your lane and reduce glare…
Source : The Traffic Pulse Newsletter
Instagram : traff.icpulse
X: @TPulsezim
LinkedIn : Traffic Pulse
email :[email protected]