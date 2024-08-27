Auxillia Mnangagwa Throws Chiwenga Under The Bus

By A Correspondent

Zimbabwean political activist Majaira Jairosi has recently alleged that President Emmerson Mnangagwa is considering replacing Vice President Constantino Chiwenga with a female candidate.

Jairosi made these claims in a post on his X handle, which has stirred significant interest and debate within Zimbabwean political circles.

According to Jairosi, there is a strong push from Mnangagwa’s family for this change.

He wrote, “Mnangagwa’s wife & children have requested to have General Chiwenga replaced by Auxilia’s friend.”

This assertion suggests that the President’s family is playing a pivotal role in influencing the potential reshuffle.

Jairosi further elaborated on the supposed motivations behind the move, noting that the President’s family aims to “complete the Mafidi Dynasty” by nominating a female Vice President from the Zanu PF women’s league.

He alleged, “To complete the Mafidi Dynasty, they want a female VP nominated from the women’s league.” This statement implies that the selection of a female candidate is part of a broader strategic goal.

In addition, Jairosi claimed that Auxillia Mnangagwa, the President’s wife, has been actively involved in orchestrating this change. “Allegedly, Auxilia met a number of women in her office at ZanuPF HQ 2nd floor to plot the move,” he asserted.

This claim suggests that strategic meetings have been held to advance the push for a new female vice presidential candidate.

The claims made by Jairosi, if verified, could have significant implications for the power dynamics within Zimbabwe’s ruling party and government. However, these allegations have yet to be officially confirmed, and further developments are awaited.

