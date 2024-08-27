Tshabangu Fights In Mafume Corner

By A Correspondent

Senator Sengezo Tshabangu, the self-appointed interim Secretary General of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has publicly defended Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume’s decision to attend training at the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology, an institution often viewed as a Zanu PF indoctrination scheme.

Tshabangu’s defense comes amidst controversy over Mafume’s participation in the programme, which some critics view as aligning with Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa’s agenda.

Despite the backlash, Tshabangu took to social media to offer his support.

Posting on X over the weekend, Tshabangu stated, “Well, that was his (Mafume’s) individual choice, we need to respect that. Well done @JMafume.”

