Zim Woman Lands Mayoral Post In UK

By Political Reporter- A woman from Chinhoyi in Zimbabwe’s Mashonaland West province, Mara Makunura, has been elected the leader of the Rushmoor Borough Council in the United Kingdom.

Makunura becomes the first female and first black African Mayor of Rushmoor.

Born and raised in Chinhoyi, Zimbabwe, Councillor Makunura will lead Rushmoor from this year up to next year.

She had been serving as the deputy mayor of Rushmoor and has now been elected to be the full mayor.

In accepting the office at the annual meeting of the council, Cllr Makunura pledged to champion diversity and promote equal opportunity for all.

“With our local census statistics evidencing that 52 percent of our Rushmoor population is female, it is crucial that our leadership reflects the diverse demographics of our community, inspiring our youth, especially young girls, to strive for greatness without limitations,” she said.

“Together, we will shatter the glass ceiling and pave the way for a more inclusive and representative leadership that truly represents the beautiful tapestry of our community.”

Cllr Makunura started her journey at Chikonohono Primary School and later Nemakonde Secondary School in Zimbabwe.

In 1996, she got married, and in 1997, she relocated to the UK to join her husband.

In 2018 she became the first person of African descent to be elected as councillor in Rushmoor, Hampshire, UK.

