Zivhu Pushes For Mnangagwa Four Terms In Office

By A Correspondent

In a bold move, Zanu PF official Killer Zivhu has proposed a significant constitutional change to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term limit.

The current Zimbabwean constitution allows for a maximum of two presidential terms, but Zivhu argues that this restriction should be lifted to enable Mnangagwa to serve up to four terms.

On Monday, Zivhu took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce his initiative: “Overwhelming support for 4 terms for our president! Received calls & messages from across the country. Petition to Parliament coming soon.”

He continued, emphasizing the potential benefits of this constitutional amendment: “Let’s amend the constitution to allow ED to serve 2 more terms! He’s a constitutionalist, bound by current limits. Change can bring progress, regai Shumba vavake Nyika #4TermsForED #ConstitutionalAmendment.”

Zivhu’s proposal centers around the belief that extending Mnangagwa’s presidency could ensure stability and continuity in Zimbabwe’s leadership. He stated, “No crime in

advocating for Zimbabwe’s best! Let’s unite & make our case for ED’s 4 terms. Continuity is key. Let’s amend our constitution for a brighter future #4TermsForED #ZimDeservesBetter.”

The push for this change has sparked debate, reflecting differing views on political stability and democratic principles in Zimbabwe.

While Zivhu and his supporters see the proposed amendment as a path to progress, critics may view it as a challenge to democratic norms and term limits designed to prevent prolonged rule.

As the petition heads to Parliament, it remains to be seen how the proposed amendment will be received and whether it will garner the necessary support for a constitutional overhaul.

