Joburg Mayor Under Fire For Hiring Foreign Nationals

In a surprising turn of events, City of Joburg Mayor Dada Morero has issued a public apology for the hiring of foreign nationals as police officers in the Johannesburg Metro Police Department. The move has sparked controversy among South Africans, with many expressing outrage and calling for Morero’s resignation.

Morero acknowledged that the decision to hire foreigners was not in line with the policies of the African National Congress (ANC), the ruling party of South Africa. He clarified that the decision was not his own, but rather a directive from the ANC’s lekgotla (a high-level meeting of party leaders).

Despite the apology, many South Africans have expressed dissatisfaction and demanded that Morero step down from his position. The hiring of foreign nationals has been seen as a betrayal of the country’s own citizens, who are struggling with high levels of unemployment.

The controversy highlights the ongoing challenges faced by South Africa in addressing issues of unemployment, immigration, and public safety. As the debate continues, it remains to be seen whether Morero’s apology will be enough to appease the public and restore trust in his leadership.

