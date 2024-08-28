Zhalala Zhululu Seek Maximum Points

Operation Gibbo Invasion

This weekend we are on the road to Gibbo Stadium in Triangle.

The Kingdom Boys will be aiming for maximum points to all but end any hopes Triangle FC may have for PSL promotion. It’s mission possible for FC Wangu Mazodze who have gone 19 matches unbeaten and now lead the log standings with 51 points. 14 more than the second placed team!

Coach Emeritus, Rtd Warrant Officer Class II, Nyikadzino J’s charges have been superb all season winning 16 matches and drawing 3. The Kingdom Boys only conceded 4 times in process. It is not surprising that the team is well poised for Premier Soccer League action.

Triangle, embrace us! The Zhalala Zhululu juggernaut is in town this weekend. Never miss a Zhalala Zhululu game. Gibbo, here we come!

ZhalalaZhululu

TheKingdomBoys

IngotiWanguZvipere

