Billiat Speaks On Sensational Return

Khama Billiat says his decision to come out of international retirement was necessitated by the love he has for Zimbabwe, having unfinished business in the Warriors fold, as well as the affection he is getting after returning to local football.

The 34-year former Ajax Cape Town and Mamelodi Sundowns star returned home and joined the Miracle Boys after a glittering career in South Africa spanning over a decade.

Billiat has been in scintillating form for the Thomas Ruzive-coached side, netting his 10th goal of the season in the 2-0 victory over Chegutu Pirates.

The Aces Youth Academy graduate, who is the joint Castle Lager Premier Soccer League’s top goal scorer with Simba Bhora’s Tymon Machope and CAPS United’s William Manondo, insists he still has unfinished business in the Warriors fold.

“This season has been among the best phases of my football career. I have played on grand stages, but nothing beats expressing myself in front of my people. Every time I step on the turf, I am motivated to do my best for my team and the thousands who love this sport,” said Billiat in a statement.

“I feel I still have something to give to Zimbabwean football, locally and internationally. I have been reflecting deeply, and I am convinced there is one chapter which remains unfinished – between Khama Billiat and the Zimbabwe national football team.

“I have RECONSIDERED my decision to retire and would love to REPRESENT my country one more time. I will continue to work hard on the field and hopefully help the nation in a positive way

I love my country and stand ready to serve if afforded a chance.”

