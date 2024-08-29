Chiwenga’s Wife Loses US$1 Million To Harare Contractor

By A Correspondent| A Harare based construction company Gray Homes and its directors, Annavestah Mudiwa (39) and Gray Mudiwa (44) have appeared in court facing charges of defrauding Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s wife Miniyothabo Baloyi of nearly $930,000.

The charges stem from three separate incidents that occurred between March 2023 and August 2024.

Chiwenga’s wife reportedly engaged Gray Homes Construction for various building projects, including a double-storey house, a cottage, a boundary wall, a warehouse, and a shopping mall.

However, the company allegedly misrepresented its capacity to complete these projects and subsequently diverted the funds to other uses.

It is the State’s case that in March 2023, Baloyi paid Gray Homes Construction USD 560,000 for the construction of a double-storey house, a cottage, and a boundary wall, with an agreed completion period of 90 days.

However, the company failed to complete the project, resulting in a financial prejudice of USD 389,100.

In June 2023, Baloyi paid US$550 000 after being misled by Gray Homes that the company could construct a warehouse at Chivaraidze Farm in Goromonzi.

Gray Homes failed to complete the construction and instead diverted USD 390,000 for their personal use.

In September 2023, using the same fraudulent tactics, Gray Homes Construction convinced the Baloyi to pay USD 158,000 for the construction of a shopping mall at Silalatshani Business Centre in Filabusi.

Once again, the project was not completed, and USD 151,000 was allegedly diverted by the accused.

Meanwhile, the state has opposed bail on the grounds that the duo were apprehended at the Beitbridge Border Post while attempting to flee to South Africa.

