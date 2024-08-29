Crocodile Eliminates Chiwenga Top Ally?

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

The Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) has not revealed the cause of Retired Brigadier General Shadreck Ndabambi’s death, who collapsed and died recently.

Sources suggest he may have been targeted by a Zanu PF faction opposed to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s bid for the party’s presidency.

Ndabambi collapsed at his Glendale farm on Tuesday morning and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Bindura General Hospital.

ZNA spokesperson Colonel Alphios Makotore confirmed his death but provided no additional details.

Mourners have gathered at his Glendale farm.

Ndabambi was a senior military officer during the presidency of the late Robert Mugabe and was closely associated with the 2017 military coup led by then-General Chiwenga, which removed Mugabe and brought Emmerson Mnangagwa to power.

Initially, the military junta had agreed that Mnangagwa would serve only one term before transferring power to Chiwenga.

However, Mnangagwa has since consolidated power and extended his rule indefinitely, leading to tensions with his former allies.

A government source has claimed, “There are strong indications that Ndabambi’s death is linked to ongoing factional disputes within Zanu PF, particularly those opposing Chiwenga’s ascendancy to the presidency.”

Since Mnangagwa’s rise, several top military officials involved in the 2017 coup, including Sibusiso Moyo, Perrence Shiri, and Paradzai Zimondi, have met mysterious deaths.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...