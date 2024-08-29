Hip Hop Singer Bashes Daughter’s Friend

By A Correspondent| Musician Desmond Chideme, popularly known as Stunner, appeared in the Mbare Magistrates’ Court facing allegations of assaulting a nine-year-old friend of his daughter.

Represented by lawyer Dumisani Mtombeni, Chideme stood before Magistrate Batsirai Zishiri on the assault charges.

The incident reportedly occurred on August 25, when Chideme’s daughter and her friend were playing and chasing each other. During the play, Chideme’s daughter fell and started crying.

Chideme allegedly intervened by assaulting the minor and pulling out her braids. The incident was reported to the police, leading to his arrest.

The court has set September 12 as the date for the trial to begin.

