National Sports Stadium Expected To Host Matches Early 2025

The second phase of renovations at the National Sports Stadium has commenced and is expected to be completed in December, paving the way for the reopening of the country’s biggest stadium next year.

The country’s biggest stadium has been closed since the beginning of the year to pave the way for renovations after the facility had been run down.

