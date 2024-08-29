VP Chiwenga’s To Investigate Mnangagwa Over Suspected Murder Of Top Military Generals

Chiwenga Must Confront Mnangagwa: The Cost of Silence in Zimbabwe’s Power Struggle.

By Kerina Mujati ZimEye | The political landscape in Zimbabwe has been marred by betrayal, deceit, and bloodshed. At the center of this dark theatre is Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, two men who have risen to power through a shared history of military intervention. However, this once-solid alliance now teeters on the brink of collapse, with Chiwenga facing a perilous choice: to confront Mnangagwa or risk being consigned to the same fate as Joice Mujuru, another victim of Mnangagwa’s ruthless ambition.

Chiwenga, the architect of the coup that deposed Robert Mugabe, was instrumental in installing Mnangagwa as Zimbabwe’s leader. It was Chiwenga’s military prowess and the loyalty of the armed forces that gave Mnangagwa the throne. But power, once tasted, breeds an insatiable hunger. Mnangagwa, now drunk on power, has become a callous, self-serving dictator, willing to discard or destroy anyone who poses a threat to his dominion.

The suspicious deaths of several generals who played pivotal roles in elevating Mnangagwa to power should serve as a stark warning to Chiwenga. These are not mere coincidences but calculated moves by a man who sees anyone with a claim to power as an obstacle to be removed. Mnangagwa has shown that he is willing to go to any lengths to secure his position, even if it means eliminating those who were once his closest allies.

In this context, Chiwenga’s current approach—marked by silence and caution—appears dangerously naive. Mnangagwa is not a leader who respects diplomacy or subtlety; he is a man who thrives on fear and force. To continue this “soft” approach is to play directly into Mnangagwa’s hands, allowing him to tighten his grip on power while systematically dismantling any opposition.

The time has come for Chiwenga to confront Mnangagwa head-on. The Vice President must recognize that Mnangagwa is not an immortal ruler, nor is he a divine figure beyond reproach. He is a man who has, time and again, demonstrated his willingness to crush those who oppose his family’s ambitions. Allowing Mnangagwa to continue unchecked is not only dangerous for Chiwenga but for Zimbabwe as a whole.

In a country where power is often maintained through violence and intimidation, meeting evil with evil may be the only language Mnangagwa understands. Chiwenga must draw on the courage of his ancestors, who did not stand idly by in the face of oppression. It is time for him to stand up to this abusive, ungrateful dictator, and show Mnangagwa that his actions have consequences.

Remaining quiet is not diplomacy; it is surrender. Chiwenga must remember that silence in the face of tyranny is complicity. If he continues to shy away from confrontation, he will not only lose his political standing but also his legacy. The people of Zimbabwe deserve better than a leader who allows himself to be pushed aside by a dictator masquerading as a president.

Mnangagwa may be powerful, but he is not invincible. Chiwenga has the opportunity—and the responsibility—to challenge this evil before it consumes the entire nation. The stakes could not be higher, and the cost of inaction is too great to bear.

