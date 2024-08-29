Zanu PF Leader Confronted Over Unfulfilled Promise

By A Correspondent| Three youths appeared in Plumtree Magistrates Court today facing robbery charges after allegedly confronting ZANU PF Bulilima District Coordinating Committee (DCC) chairman Felix Ncube and demanding a soccer kit they claimed to have won at a tournament he organized.

The accused, Ayanda Ncube (25), Polite Moyo (22), and Colman Ndlovu (30), were remanded in custody until September 3 by Magistrate Joshua Nembaware.

The prosecution alleged that on August 10, the trio stormed into Ncube’s butchery, demanding the soccer kit. Ncube explained that the guest of honor, Moses Langa, had not yet handed over the kit. Unhappy with his response, the youths threatened him with violence.

As Ncube went into a storeroom to contact the police, the three allegedly searched his premises for money. When he tried to intervene, they reportedly grabbed him by the collar, stole his mobile phone, and took US$14 and ZAR 300 from a yogurt container where he kept cash.

