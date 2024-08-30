Chiwenga Snubs Auxillia Mnangagwa Event

By Political Reporter- Acting President Constantino Chiwenga has reportedly declined an invitation to attend an event hosted by First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa in Gweru on Friday.

Government sources revealed that Chiwenga refused the invitation without providing any explanation.

This development follows recent reports that Auxillia is manoeuvring within the Zanu PF Women’s League to prevent Chiwenga from succeeding President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

According to insiders, Auxillia has instructed the Women’s League to nominate its chairperson, Mabel Chinomona, as Mnangagwa’s successor at the party’s upcoming elective congress in October.

