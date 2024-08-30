Man Brutally Kills Security Guard

By A Correspondent

Police in Masvingo are seeking information to help apprehend a male suspect identified only as Augustine, wanted in connection with the murder of Edmore Mugwazhi (38).

On August 24, 2024, Mugwazhi, a security guard at a bottle store at Choga Business Centre, Zaka, became involved in a scuffle with the suspect over the store’s operating hours. During the altercation, Augustine kicked Mugwazhi indiscriminately, causing severe injuries.

Mugwazhi was transported to Masvingo General Hospital but succumbed to his injuries on August 26, 2024, while receiving treatment.

