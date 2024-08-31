‘Magaya Steals Corpse’ from Family After Bodyguard Killed By Unknown Assailants

By Religion Reporter | ZimEye | War has broken out between the medical-fraud-convict, Walter Magaya and the family of one of his security men who was found dead following assaults by a group of unknown assailants.

The deceased who is one of Magaya’s bodyguards was found dead at the gum tree area of the preacher ‘s Heart Stadium. The man had been left for dead after beatings by unknown assailants.

His body was later found several kilometers from where the assaults had taken place.

Sources tell ZimEye Magaya is pushing for the burial to be done without any postmortem.

“It seems Magaya has paid the hospital to avoid an investigation,” one source said.

Walter Magaya did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This is a developing story.

Tales of violence and betrayal.

In the heart of a quiet township, where the whispers of the wind carried the secrets of the night, there stood a place known as the Gum Tree Area. Just beyond Heart Stadium, this small, unremarkable spot had become the center of unspeakable events—events that threatened to unravel the lives of those brave enough to seek the truth.

It was under the shadow of the ancient gum tree that the rumors first began to swirl. They spoke of Prophet Magaya, a man revered by many but feared by those who knew the darkness that lingered just beneath his holy exterior. They said his power reached far beyond the walls of his grand church, extending to those who dared to question him.

Jimmy had been one such soul—a man who once believed in the Prophet’s word, until the day he discovered the truth. It started with whispers, stories from young girls who came to the church seeking refuge and left with broken spirits. These were not just any stories; they were tales of violence and betrayal, where victims of unspeakable crimes were silenced with brutal beatings when they dared to demand justice. The church, a place of sanctuary, had become a den of terror.

Determined to expose the truth, Jimmy spoke out. He recounted what he had seen, the cries he had heard echoing through the church’s cold corridors. But his courage came with a price. One fateful night, as he walked past the gum tree, shadows emerged from the darkness. They were men, sent with a clear purpose. They beat him, each blow laced with a warning—this was Magaya’s law, the unspoken rule of silence. When they were done, they left him for dead, his blood soaking into the earth beneath the tree that had witnessed so much.

But Jimmy did not die.

He was found, broken but alive, by a passerby who carried him to safety. News of his survival spread quickly, and with it came more stories. Just a week before, young girls, barely teenagers, had been dragged into the church and beaten. Their crime? Speaking out against the abuse they had suffered at the hands of those they once trusted. They, too, had faced the wrath of Magaya’s enforcers.

The township was a place where fear and faith collided. The Prophet’s followers believed in his divine power, but those who knew the truth lived in terror of what he could command. The gum tree, once a symbol of community, had become a marker of despair—a silent witness to the violence that festered in the shadows.

As more victims found their voices, the world beyond the township began to listen. The stories were no longer contained; they were a storm gathering force, ready to sweep away the veil of holiness that protected Magaya. The gum tree, once an ordinary part of the landscape, now stood as a symbol of resistance—a place where the silenced would be heard, and the shadows would be brought into the light.

But the question remained: How far would Magaya’s reach extend? And would those who sought justice be ready for the fight that awaited them? The answer lay in the hearts of those who had suffered, and in the courage of those who refused to let the truth die beneath the gum tree.

