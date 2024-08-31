Zanu PF Vows To Campaign For Masisi In Botswana Polls

By A Correspondent

In a provocative statement that has stirred controversy, Zanu PF Youth League official Taurai Kandishaya has predicted a resounding victory for Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi in the upcoming elections.

Kandishaya’s comments, made on Friday, have reignited fears about potential interference in Botswana’s electoral process.

Kandishaya, known for his outspoken support of Zanu PF, confidently asserted, “Here at home we are ZANU PF, in Botswana we are BDP.” His remarks suggest a close alignment between Zimbabwe’s ruling party and Botswana’s ruling party, the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), which Masisi leads.

The Zanu PF Youth League official’s statement underscores the party’s active involvement in Botswana’s political landscape.

Kandishaya announced that the party would be unveiling their manifesto this weekend, declaring their intent to secure Masisi’s victory. “This weekend we are launching our Manifesto as we move to secure the victory of Mokgweetsi E. K. Masisi,” he said.

The notion of external influence in Botswana’s elections is a contentious one.

There are growing concerns that Zanu PF might leverage its political experience to sway the election results in favor of the BDP. Kandishaya’s declaration only amplifies these fears.

President Masisi himself has expressed confidence about the upcoming elections, reflecting his party’s historical dominance. “BDP is not used to losing, so come 2024 elections we will be piping them,” Masisi stated, aligning with Kandishaya’s optimistic outlook.

As the elections approach, the implications of Zanu PF’s involvement in Botswana’s political affairs remain a subject of intense scrutiny and debate.

The focus now shifts to ensuring the integrity of Botswana’s electoral process amidst these developing dynamics.

