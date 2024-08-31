ZiG Falls

By Tinashe Sambiri

In a surprising turn of events, Zanu PF stalwart Killer Zivhu has criticized Zimbabwe’s new currency, ZiG, calling it ineffective and practically useless.

His comments, made in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, have sparked a wave of reactions and debate.

Zivhu’s scathing remarks highlighted his frustration with the ZiG currency, suggesting it is far from practical.

“Pakuda 50kg ye headache tablets kuti ukwanise kushandisa ZIG, ukarega unofa ne BP,” he wrote, which translates to, “You need 50 kg of headache tablets to use ZiG, otherwise you will suffer from high blood pressure.”

He further criticized the currency’s reliability, likening its value to that of ethanol sold as petrol, stating, “Ukapinda muShop ne ZIG rinopera fast kunge ethanol yatinotengeserwa tichinzi petrol,” which means, “If you enter a shop with ZiG, it vanishes quickly like ethanol sold as petrol.”

Zivhu’s comments underscore a growing discontent with the new currency among some Zimbabweans.

By branding the currency as “masaramusi chete,” meaning “pure nonsense,” he emphasizes the perceived inadequacies and challenges associated with its use.

The criticism from such a high-profile Zanu PF member adds a layer of complexity to the ongoing discussion about Zimbabwe’s economic reforms and the effectiveness of its new monetary policies.

