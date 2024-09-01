Mugabe Son Arrested

By A Correspondent

Chatunga Bellarmine Mugabe, the son of former Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe, has been arrested in Beitbridge for violent conduct.

The incident occurred at a roadblock in Bubi, approximately 80 kilometers north of the border town, where Mugabe allegedly assaulted a police officer.

Mugabe is accused of brandishing a knife during the altercation and resisting arrest. Beitbridge police have confirmed the arrest but have not provided further details.

According to sources, Mugabe, who arrived at the roadblock at 6:00 AM with a Chinese driver, became agitated when asked for vehicle documents.

He reportedly shouted at the police and violently grabbed a Support Unit officer, tearing off his shirt buttons.

He then allegedly brandished an Okapi knife before being subdued and taken into custody at Beitbridge Rural Police Station for further processing.

Chatunga Mugabe is the second son of Robert Mugabe, alongside his siblings Robert Jr. and Bona.

