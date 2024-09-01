Sikhala Trashes Mnangagwa 2030 Anenge Achitonga Maxim

By A Correspondent

In a recent statement, Job Sikhala, a prominent opposition leader, has criticized President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ambitious “2030 Anenge Achitonga” vision. Sikhala’s comments reflect his discontent with Mnangagwa’s policies and his broader disapproval of the current political direction in Zimbabwe.

On Wednesday, Sikhala made it clear that Mnangagwa’s plans for 2030 are misguided and detrimental to the country’s progress.

He accused Mnangagwa of trampling on the constitution and dismissed the president’s vision as unrealistic. Sikhala said, “Those of us who strongly opposed the coup in November 2017 and were ruthlessly insulted and vilified at the material time, doesn’t mean to say that we must now beat our chests and remind those who were dancing and jumping in the streets that ‘we told you’ because we are all suffering and in the same predicament.”

Sikhala emphasized that the issues facing Zimbabwe are shared among all citizens, regardless of their stance on the coup.

He noted, “It is a complete wrong because we should respect the thoughts of everyone at that moment because everyone was tired of Robert Mugabe, who seemed not willing to release power until death.”

Furthermore, Sikhala urged for a collective effort to address the current challenges, stating, “The problems of the moment are ours together, those who viciously disapproved of the coup and those who danced in the streets welcoming it.”

He expressed a firm belief that the country must work together to resolve its issues, rejecting Mnangagwa’s vision as mere rhetoric.

“No one is bearing with the ‘2030 anenge achitonga’ nonsense. It is all our duty to cure the coup, my dearest brothers and sisters!!!”

Sikhala’s comments underscore the deep divisions and frustrations within Zimbabwean politics, highlighting the ongoing struggle for a unified and effective approach to the nation’s governance.

