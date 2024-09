Zim Sprinter In Perfect Start At Paralympic Games

Zimbabwe’s sprint sensation, Kudakwashe Chigwedere had a good start at the ongoing Paralympic Games in Paris, France after finishing third in the men’s 100m T47 heats this Friday.

Chigwedere clocked an impressive 10.78 seconds, just behind El Haddaoui of Morocco who reached the finishing line in 10.69 seconds and Gonzalez Isidoria of Cuba with 10.74.

The victory was enough to secure a place in this evening’s final.

