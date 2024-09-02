Is Zanu PF Sabotaging Masisi’s Campaign?

By A Correspondent

Zanu PF’s recent pledge to support Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi E. K. Masisi in the forthcoming elections has stirred significant controversy.

Kufa Makumbirofa responded to this development with a critical remark: “ZANU PF opened its mouth on Ramaphosa ndobva adyiwa, anything with ZANU PF link stinks.”

The controversy intensified when Taurai Kandishaya, a Zanu PF Youth League official, made a bold prediction about the elections.

On Friday, Kandishaya forecasted a decisive victory for Masisi, stirring concerns about potential external interference in Botswana’s electoral process.

Known for his strong support of Zanu PF, Kandishaya stated, “Here at home we are ZANU PF, in Botswana we are BDP,” highlighting the apparent alignment between Zimbabwe’s ruling party and Botswana’s ruling party, the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), led by Masisi.

Kandishaya’s remarks signal Zanu PF’s active involvement in Botswana’s political affairs.

He also announced that the party would unveil their manifesto this weekend with the aim of securing Masisi’s victory, saying, “This weekend we are launching our Manifesto as we move to secure the victory of Mokgweetsi E. K. Masisi.”

This development has fueled concerns about the extent of Zanu PF’s influence on the electoral process.

The possibility of Zanu PF using its political experience to impact the election results has raised alarms. Kandishaya’s statement exacerbates these fears.

In response, President Masisi has conveyed his confidence about the election outcomes, reflecting the BDP’s historical dominance.

“BDP is not used to losing, so come 2024 elections we will be piping them,” Masisi commented, aligning with Kandishaya’s optimistic view.

As the elections draw near, the involvement of Zanu PF in Botswana’s political landscape continues to be a focal point of debate and scrutiny, raising questions about the integrity of the electoral process.

