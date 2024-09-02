Mbappé Shines with Double Strike as Real Madrid Dismiss Betis

By A Correspondent

Kylian Mbappé, the French superstar, made a resounding statement on Sunday as he scored twice in Real Madrid’s 2-0 triumph over Real Betis.

The victory propelled Los Blancos to second place in the La Liga standings, marking a significant turnaround after a sluggish start to the season.

Mbappé, who has been under scrutiny since joining Real Madrid, demonstrated his exceptional skill and poise, netting his first La Liga goals.

When asked about his performance, the Frenchman humbly stated that he feels “no pressure” to deliver at his new club.

The 24-year-old’s brace in the second half was a testament to his talent and adaptability.

His goals not only secured the win but also lifted the team’s morale, signaling a return to form for the Spanish giants.

With this convincing victory, Real Madrid has regained momentum, and Mbappé’s contribution has been instrumental in their resurgence.

As the season unfolds, fans can expect more thrilling performances from the French sensation, who is undoubtedly making his mark in La Liga.

