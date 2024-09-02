Mnangagwa Supports Troubled Honduran Leader, Straining Diplomatic Relations

By A Correspondent

A close ally of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has publicly voiced support for Honduras’ beleaguered leader, Xiomara Castro. This endorsement is likely to exacerbate Mnangagwa’s already strained diplomatic relations with Western nations.

Taurai Kandishaya, a Zanu PF Youth League official, expressed his backing for Castro in a Facebook post over the weekend.

“In Honduras we stand with President Xiomara Castro, who is a victim of cruel attacks by the imperialists who have sown terror in the world, promoted coups, and established alliances to protect criminal groups that threaten our democracies,” Kandishaya wrote.

Kandishaya’s comments emphasize his perception of Castro as a defender of national sovereignty.

He added, “President Xiomara Castro, the daughter of Francisco Morazan, has taken a step in consolidating national independence and sovereignty.”

His post concluded with a call to action: “#DownWithImperialism Xiomara Castro De Zelaya.”

This public support for Castro, amid ongoing political turmoil in Honduras, is likely to complicate Mnangagwa’s diplomatic efforts with Western countries, which may view this endorsement as a sign of alignment with anti-Western sentiment.

As the international community watches closely, Mnangagwa’s foreign policy decisions continue to attract scrutiny and debate.

