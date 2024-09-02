Tamuka Coaches Bus Accident Death Toll Rises To Five

Spread the love

Five people were killed in South Africa on Sunday when a Tamuka Luxury cross-border bus that had left Johannesburg for Zimbabwe earlier in the day overturned outside Mokopane town, Limpopo province with several more injured.

The accident, according to the Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety, occurred on the N1 north towards the Nyl Plaza outside Mokopane around 5.30pm on Sunday.

Among the dead was one woman and four men.

A lot more sustained varying degrees of injuries and were ferried to hospitals in Mokopane for treatment.

The incident comes hardly a week after 10 Zimbabweans were killed with several more injured after a Mzansi Express bus that was travelling from Zimbabwe to Johannesburg was involved in a road accident near Polokwane, South Africa late Tuesday night.

MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Violet Mathye, expressed concern over the recent accidents affecting cross-border public transport operators. She appealed to bus companies to ensure their drivers are “fit for purpose”.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...