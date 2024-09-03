Mnangagwa Rules Out Third Term in Office: Is He Sincere?

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has firmly ruled out seeking a third term, asserting that his presidency will conclude in 2028.

Addressing Zimbabweans in China during the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) 2024 Summit, Mnangagwa emphasized his commitment to Zimbabwe’s constitutional limits on presidential terms.

“The issue of a third term does not exist under my leadership,” Mnangagwa declared. “I am currently in my second term, and I know the date I am stepping down. In 2028, I will retire, and others will take over.”

His statements come amidst speculation and internal pressure from ZANU-PF members advocating for an extension of his presidency beyond the constitutional two-term limit. Mnangagwa condemned these calls as a violation of Zimbabwe’s laws and criticized those promoting a third term as unpatriotic.

“Those calling for a third term are indeed unpatriotic and have a profound disregard for Zimbabwe and its constitutional laws,” he said, emphasizing his opposition to any attempts to amend the constitution for political gain.

Nevertheless, skepticism remains. Political analyst Paul Chisveto expressed doubts about Mnangagwa’s commitment, citing a lack of trust in ZANU-PF’s succession planning. “We will believe it when we see it in 2028. We are tired of the endless ZANU-PF politics that lack clear succession planning,” Chisveto remarked.

Opposition supporter Nhari Unendoro questioned why Mnangagwa has not addressed the growing calls for a third term within Zimbabwe itself.

“All the provinces are calling for a third term. Why hasn’t he set the record straight back home?” Unendoro asked.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...