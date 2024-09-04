Deliberate Disorder in ZANU PF: Mnangagwa’s 2030 Dream Fuels Term Extension Push

By A Correspondent| In a surprising turn of events that underscores growing internal discord within ZANU PF, the ruling party’s Manicaland Province has added its voice to mounting calls for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to extend his tenure beyond 2028.

This endorsement comes despite Mnangagwa’s public assurances during his recent visit to China that he is a constitutionalist and would not stay in office beyond his stipulated term.

At a Provincial Coordination Committee meeting held in Mutare, party members unanimously resolved to endorse Mnangagwa as the State and party leader beyond 2028.

The endorsement is set to be formalized at the upcoming 21st ZANU PF Annual National People’s Conference in Bulawayo this October.

Party officials argued that Mnangagwa’s continued leadership is critical for ensuring stability and overseeing the completion of development projects initiated by his government since 2017.

“The President’s leadership is crucial for the country’s stability and development, especially given the ongoing infrastructural projects, economic growth initiatives, and efforts at international engagement and re-engagement,” read the resolutions.

However, these endorsements raise significant questions about the true state of discipline within ZANU PF, a party known for its strict adherence to the leader’s directives.

Mnangagwa has repeatedly positioned himself as a constitutionalist who respects the rule of law, but the growing chorus of endorsements for an extended term hints at a deeper, perhaps deliberate, disarray within the party’s ranks.

Critics argue that Mnangagwa may be quietly endorsing this disorder to fulfill his long-term vision for Zimbabwe, often referred to as the 2030 dream—a strategy to transform Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income country.

The endorsements from provincial structures, despite his public stance, suggest a strategic maneuver to test public sentiment and set the stage for potential constitutional amendments that would allow him to remain in power.

ZANU PF’s culture of strict discipline implies that party structures cannot ordinarily disregard the official positions laid down by the party leader.

As such, the endorsements from provinces appear to be an orchestrated move, indirectly sanctioned by the top leadership, to gauge support and soften the ground for a possible third-term bid.

The unfolding events also highlight the complexities of Zimbabwean politics, where public declarations and private ambitions often conflict.

As Mnangagwa continues to receive endorsements from key party structures, the question remains: is this a genuine show of support, or a calculated move to manipulate party and national sentiments for an extended rule?

As the ZANU PF conference approaches, all eyes will be on the ruling party to see whether this internal endorsement campaign will translate into tangible changes to Zimbabwe’s constitutional limits, further blurring the line between governance and personal ambition.

