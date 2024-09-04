Harambee Stars Coach Wary Of Zimbabwe Warriors Potential

Kenya national team coach Engin Firat has revealed his main target in the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J opener against Zimbabwe on Friday.

The Harambe Stars will start their campaign against the Warriors in a match scheduled for Nelson Mandela Stadium in Kampala, Uganda.

Speaking to reporters before the team’s departure to Uganda, Firat said avoiding defeat in Friday’s opener would be crucial but his main focus is on accumulating points across all six matches.

“The most important thing is the points we will have by the last match. Sometimes it is important not to lose. All teams are close to each other and have strong squads, so if we do not lose, the rival will not get three points.”

The gaffer added: “The boys who are here will fight every second, and we will try our best. It is six matches and not just two, so we hope that in November, we will have the whole squad together—you never know.”

Kenya will also face Namibia four days later in their second Group J game.

Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

