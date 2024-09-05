Elinaty Simpasa Runs Off With Over £40,500 COS Jobseeker Funds

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | A financial scandal has erupted in Bradford as Elinaty Simpasa, a COS paper supplier, disappeared over £40,500 intended for COS papers of three jobseekers. The incident took place on the 7th of June, 2024, leaving victims and the community in shock.

When approached by ZimEye for a comment, Simpasa initially claimed she was also a victim, asserting that she had been scammed out of the money by two unidentified individuals. However, she could not provide any proof of the identities of those she accused, raising serious doubts about her version of events.



Elinaty Simpasa

“I was scammed, and I have reported the matter to the police,” Simpasa said in a tense three-way phone interview with ZimEye. However, her forceful demeanor dominated the conversation, often interrupting others and evading direct questions. Despite multiple follow-ups over the last two weeks, Simpasa has since ceased answering calls, adding further suspicion to her actions.

Elinaty Simpasa, who also works as a care manager, now finds herself joining a growing list of businesspeople in the UK facing serious allegations of fraud. With mounting concerns about her integrity and the whereabouts of the missing funds, the victims are left in a state of uncertainty and frustration.

Are you also a victim of Elinaty Simpasa’s alleged scam? Contact ZimEye now to share your story. – ZimEye

