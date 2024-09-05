Hwende Joins Zanu PF

By Political Reporter- Former Chiredzi Town Council chairman and Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC), Gibson Hwende, has crossed the floor to Zanu PF.

Hwende defected at the weekend when Zanu PF paraded him at its rally at Chitsanga Hall in Chiredzi.

Ironically, he has been a vocal critic of Mnangagwa in the past but expressed admiration for the ZANU PF leader, describing him as a “listening president.”

Hwende lost the CCC nomination for the Chiredzi Central National Assembly Constituency in the general elections held on August 23, 2023.

He subsequently ran as an independent candidate but was unsuccessful, with CCC candidate Ropafadzo Makumire winning the seat.

Hwende’s defection was revealed during a thank-you rally led by current Chiredzi Town Council chairperson Jameson Charumbira.

Speaking to The Mirror after the event, Hwende claimed his decision to join ZANU PF was motivated by his belief in Mnangagwa’s approach to leadership. He said:

Mnangagwa is a listening president and he inspired me, I witnessed a lot of developments done by him under a short period of time and it’s madness to keep on opposing good development.

Hwende said does not hold any grudge against former CCC leader Nelson Chamisa, saying: “I don’t have any bad blood with him, but opposition yadhakwa”.

Also announced as joining ZANU PF on the day is Chiredzi Government Primary School Development Committee (SDC) chairman, Artwell Muzvrwandoga and his deputy Shepherd Nyoni.

-Masvingo Mirror

