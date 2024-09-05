Tsvangirai Pays Tribute to Bus Crash Victims

By A Correspondent

In a heartfelt statement, Norton Member of Parliament Richard Tsvangirai expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the recent Tamuka Coaches bus tragedy.

The devastating accident occurred last weekend while the bus was en route from Johannesburg to Harare, claiming the lives of numerous innocent people and leaving several others injured.

Tsvangirai said, “It is with tremendous grief that I learn of the Tamuka Coaches bus tragedy… My condolences and prayers are with the affected families.”

The MP’s words echo the shock and sadness felt by the community in the wake of this disaster.

As the affected families navigate this difficult time, Tsvangirai’s statement serves as a reminder of the support and solidarity that surrounds them.

