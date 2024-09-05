WATCH: Walter Magaya Throws Lavish Party After Own Bodyguard Is Axed To Death Inside Church Premises

Spread the love

By Religion Reporter | ZimEye | The church prophet Walter Magaya threw a lavish party for his wife as his own bodyguard Liberty Chinembiri struggled to buy medication after being axed with machetes on duty.

The video below is of the preacher dancing with businessman, Phillip Chiyangwa and others at the gig. There was not a single mention of concern for the life of his security man whose pictures are below.

Magaya did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

WARNING-DISTURBING PICTURES: This is prophet Walter Magaya’s bodyguard, Liberty Chinembiri (1st picture; in a Yadah Medical jacket 2nd picture) and in no time he is stuck at hospital without medication after being axed with machetes while at work at the preacher’s Yadah Hotel where he has been attacked by assailants accusing him of leaking a story exposing the preacher’s recent assaults of sex victims detained at the hotel. The @PoliceZimbabwe reveals he was killed while on duty at the premises. This was just after witnessing the preacher assaulting women he has trapped inside the property.

Police officers have ignored the plight of employees and female rape complainants detained at the premises, despite piles of evidence over the years.



Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...