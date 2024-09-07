Athlete Burnt To Death By Ex-Lover

Rebecca Cheptegei, a 33-year-old Ugandan Olympic marathon runner, has tragically passed away after being doused in petrol and set on fire by a former boyfriend. The horrific incident occurred on Sunday, leaving Cheptegei with extensive burns.

According to authorities in north-west Kenya, where Cheptegei lived and trained, the attack happened when she returned home from church with her two daughters. Her father, Joseph Cheptegei, remembered his daughter as “very supportive” and expressed his devastating loss.

Fellow Ugandan athlete James Kirwa praised Cheptegei’s generosity, revealing that she had helped other runners financially. However, a local administrator’s report suggested that the attack may have been motivated by a dispute over a piece of land between Cheptegei and her ex-partner.

Cheptegei’s death is a shocking loss for the athletic community, particularly after her recent participation in the Paris Olympics. Her tragic passing serves as a reminder of the devastating consequences of gender-based violence and the need for continued efforts to protect women from such heinous crimes.

