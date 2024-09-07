Chaos Hits Indomitable Lions Camp

Cameroon national team’ s preparations for the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers have been hit by chaos.

The selected players for the Indomitable Lions’ upcoming games are yet to report for camp in Douala, where their camping base has been established.

The former African champions are set to face Namibia at home on 7 September before travelling to Kampala, Uganda to play Zimbabwe three days later.

The senior players are currently camping in Yaounde.

In a desperate attempt to have a team assembled for the two games, Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT) president Samuel Eto’o has called up the U20s to train, while waiting for the the senior players to arrive.

The U20 team has been training for a few weeks at the CAF Centre of Excellence in Mbankomo, and arrived at the La Falaise hotel in Douala, the initial location chosen by Fecafoot for the gathering of the Indomitable Lions.

A statement by FECAFOOT reads: “The Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) informs the national and international public opinion that some unfortunate dysfunctions are disrupting the preparation of the Senior National Team, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, a few days prior to the Cameroon vs Namibia match on 07 September 2024 and the Zimbabwe vs Cameroon match on 10 September 2024 representing the first and second days of the CAN TotalEnergies 2025qualifiers.”

The statement continues:

As a result, FECAFOOT has taken all the necessary measures to transport the players from their respective clubs to the venue in Douala, for their accommodation and their stay in the said city before their departure for Garoua.

“Involved, sometimes against their will, in this manipulative enterprise, a large number of players were taken out of the supervision provided by the Federation and communicated to their respective clubs.

“People with malicious intentions have taken advantage of the resources of the State to put on a disgraceful show for the whole world, tarnishing the image of our country and exposing the players to the sanctions provided for in the Players’ Statutes and Transfer Regulations….

“The instigators of these punishable acts in the course of the two aforementioned matches will be held accountable and will sooner or later assume full responsibility for all the damage they have done to our country.

“It should be clearly understood that the 24 players duly summoned by the National Coach-Selection Coach are expected to arrive no later than 8 a.m. on 4 September 2024 at the Hôtel la Falaise Bonanjo in Douala.

“Failure to comply with this requirement, will result in FECAFOOT taking all its responsibilities without hesitation in accordance with the legal framework in force.”

