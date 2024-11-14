Chipezeze Eyes Comeback

Sports Correspondent

Zimbabwean goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze has expressed his desire to return to the national team, should the opportunity arise.

The 34-year-old has been outstanding in South Africa, where he plays for Limpopo-based Magesi in the DStv Premiership. The former Chicken Inn goalkeeper has been in impressive form, earning Man of the Match honors in three consecutive Carling Black Label Cup matches and taking home R300,000 as a result.

When asked if representing Zimbabwe is still something he dreams of, Chipezeze was clear: “Why would I turn down such an opportunity? I still want to represent my nation,” he said. “I would love to play for the national team again.”

Looking ahead to Zimbabwe’s upcoming AFCON qualifier against Kenya, Chipezeze is optimistic about the Warriors’ chances. “The team has done exceptionally well and fought hard to get to this point. I believe they can either win or secure a draw against Kenya,” he stated.

Chipezeze last featured for the Warriors in 2020 during an AFCON qualifier against Algeria, under coach Zdravko Logarusic.

