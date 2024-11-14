Harambee Stars Coach Cautious Ahead of Zimbabwe Clash

Sports Correspondent

Kenya’s national football team coach, Engin Firat, is proceeding with caution ahead of their crucial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Qualifiers Group J match against Zimbabwe.

The Harambee Stars must secure a win in this game, as well as in their final match against Namibia, to keep their slim hopes of qualifying for the AFCON finals in Morocco alive. Currently sitting in third place with four points, Kenya faces an uphill battle, while Zimbabwe is in second with eight points and still has two games to play.

In an interview with Tata Sports, Firat emphasized the need for his side to remain focused and cautious in both upcoming matches. He noted, “Namibia and Zimbabwe will sit deep against us. They will rely on counterattacks and will not open up the game.”

He added, “No players are missing from our squad, so we know we must apply pressure and push hard.”

The match against Zimbabwe is scheduled for Friday, 15 November, at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa. Kick-off is set for 6:00 PM CAT.

