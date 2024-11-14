Heavy Rains Expected

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has issued a warning to the public to exercise extreme caution over the next few days, as the country is expected to experience heavy rains, with some areas facing hailstorms.

According to the MSD, the first round of rains affecting the country will be accompanied by hailstorms, lightning, and strong winds. The department has urged the public to remain vigilant during this period.

“We have a cloud band that entered the country from the west into Matabeleland and Bulawayo. This band brought heavy rainfall, and it is now spreading across the country,” said Mr. Maketa, a meteorologist with the MSD. “In some areas, such as Bulawayo, over 107 millimeters of rain has already fallen, while Harare has received more than 100 millimeters.”

The MSD also reassured the public about the prospects of a promising rainfall season, which is expected to provide relief after the devastating drought induced by El Niño last year.

“The season is still promising good rains, which should bring much-needed relief to the country following the El Niño-induced drought last year,” Mr. Maketa added.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...