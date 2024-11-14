Legislator Ozias Bvute Sucked Into Road Closure Dispute

By A Correspondent| Goromonzi North legislator Ozias Bvute has found himself at the center of a heated dispute over the closure of a public road in Crowhill Views, a move that has left residents frustrated and feeling abandoned.

Bvute, who has publicly sided with the Mt Breezes Borrowdale Brooke Owners Association, supports their plan to convert the area into a gated community, which involves blocking the main access road relied upon by hundreds of families in Crowhill Views and surrounding areas.

Residents argue that this road closure would severely disrupt their lives, forcing them onto longer, more inconvenient routes to reach essential services.

The road is the primary link for residents commuting to work, taking children to Crowhill Primary School, and accessing nearby amenities.

For many, Bvute’s backing of the association’s plans is seen as a betrayal of his duty to serve the public.

“He’s our representative, yet he’s supporting a plan that would make our daily lives harder, it feels like we’re being pushed aside for private interests. We expected him to stand with us.” said one Crowhill Views resident.

“Bvute’s support has only added fuel to the fire. This road is not just a route; it’s a lifeline for hundreds of people. We urge the Harare City Council to intervene and prevent this closure from going forward,” another resident said.

Despite calls for negotiation, residents remain skeptical about a fair outcome with the legislator siding against them.

They have lodged formal complaints with city authorities, pressing for a resolution that respects their right to access public infrastructure.

