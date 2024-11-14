Mnangagwa Minister Speaks On Belvedere Demolitions

By A Correspondent

The government has distanced itself from the recent demolition of homes in Ridgeview, Belvedere, stating that it had instructed the Harare City Council to halt the destruction of structures built illegally in the area.

Last week, the Harare City Council demolished nearly 20 homes in Ridgeview, claiming the land had been unlawfully acquired from land barons.

In an interview with state media on Tuesday, Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe firmly rejected any government involvement in the demolitions, placing the blame squarely on the council.

“We strongly condemn those actions,” Garwe said. “Yesterday, we directed both the mayor and the town clerk to immediately stop the demolitions. The central government distances itself completely from this kind of behavior.”

He emphasized that the government had no role in the demolitions, adding, “We have nothing to do with that.”

Garwe further clarified the government’s stance on housing rights, emphasizing that while the government upholds the constitutional right to housing, individuals must also respect the law. “The new dispensation values all citizens and upholds the constitution, which guarantees housing as a fundamental right,” he explained. “However, people cannot simply take matters into their own hands and build homes wherever they choose. If you break the law, there will be consequences.”

He continued, “We must avoid reckless developments, and citizens must adhere to the law in their housing projects.”

