Motsepe Set for Second Term as CAF President

Sports Correspondent

Patrice Motsepe is poised to serve a second term as president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

As reported by SABC Sport, the South African billionaire will run unopposed in next year’s elections after the nomination deadline closed on Tuesday, 12 November, with only his candidacy confirmed.

Hany Abou Rida, the former president of the Egyptian Football Association (71), who was initially seen as a potential challenger, opted not to enter the race. Instead, he decided to focus on securing a spot on the FIFA Council, a position he has held for two decades.

With no opposition, Motsepe is set to extend his tenure, which began in March 2021 when he succeeded Madagascar’s Ahmad Ahmad. The upcoming elections will also determine new members of the CAF Executive Committee and Africa’s representatives on the FIFA Council.

The election will take place on March 12, 2024, during CAF’s General Assembly in Cairo, Egypt.

